Jay Rodriguez joins Burnley on two-year contract

Burnley [UK], July 9 (ANI): Jay Rodriguez has signed a two-year deal with Burnley on Tuesday, making a move from West Bromwich.

This will be Rodriguez's second spell at the club and the 29-year old expressed his joy of coming back to the club.

"It's great to be back. It's been a while and it is a little bit surreal, but it's something I am really happy about and I just want to get working hard now," the club's official website quoted Rodriguez as saying.

Rodriguez also said: "I really enjoyed my time at West Brom and made some great people and friends for life there. Every club I've been to has meant a lot to me and I think I've grown from the experiences, but I'm here and ready to go and it's all about the work now."

The club's manager Sean Dyche praised Rodriguez as he said: "In terms of Jay, he is a good player. We have been linked with him over the past couple of years and things sometimes hold deals up or get in the way, but the time was right, I think."

Dyche also said that Rodriguez has a 'competitive instinct'.

"He's proved that over the past couple of years and shown he still has goals in him. But he's also got that competitive instinct to play in a team that wants to compete," he said. (ANI)

