Coach of US Women's Soccer team Jill Ellis
Jill Ellis to step down as US Women's Soccer team head coach

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:08 IST

Chicago [USA], July 31 (ANI): Jill Ellis, the USA's Women's Soccer team head coach will be stepping down as the coach in October this year, US Soccer Federation confirmed on Tuesday (local time).
Ellis has led the US team to back-to-back World Cup wins in 2015 and 2019.
"The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honour of a lifetime. I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them," Ellis said in an official statement.
"I want to sincerely thank the world-class coaches and staff with whom I've had the privilege to work - they are quintessential professionals and even better people. And finally, I want to thank the Federation for their support and investment in this program, as well as all the former players, coaches, and colleagues that have played an important role in this journey," she added.
Ellis is the first coach in the history to win two Women World Cups and she enjoyed a successful stint with the USA's soccer team.
She will be stepping down as the coach but she will continue to work with the USA's Soccer team for at least the next year in the role of an Ambassador, including the representation of the Federation at various events and speaking engagements.
"When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned. The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer. Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment," Ellis said.
The 52-year-old has won eight tournaments with the team: the 2015 Algarve Cup, the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship, the 2016 SheBelieves Cup, the 2018 SheBelieves Cup, the 2018 Tournament of Nations, the 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
"The U.S. Soccer Federation and the sport, in general, owe Jill a debt of gratitude. Jill was always extremely passionate about this team, analytical, tremendously focused and not afraid to make tough decisions while giving her players the freedom to play to their strengths. She helped raise the bar for women's soccer in the USA and the world, and given the history of this program, the level of success she achieved is even more remarkable," US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said.
Ellis was named as the eighth head coach in U.S. Women's National Team history on May 2014, and then she led the USA to the title at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. At the end of 2015, Ellis was also named as the FIFA World Coach of the Year and Concacaf Coach of the Year for Women's Soccer.
If and when the new coach gets appointed, it will be the ninth official head coach in program history, after Mike Ryan, Anson Dorrance, Tony DiCicco, April Heinrichs, Greg Ryan, Pia Sundhage, Tom Sermanni and Jill Ellis. (ANI)

