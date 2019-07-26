Joao Felix likely to be available for Real Madrid clash

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone said Joao Felix, who faced a hip problem during a match against Numancia, may feature in the Real Madrid clash scheduled for Saturday.

"He's a little hurt. It's an annoying blow, but we need it to be fine. He trained in the morning without problems. I imagine tomorrow he will play for a while or start from the beginning," Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

Simeone is optimistic about Diego Costa's future as the 30-year-old had a difficult domestic campaign last season.

"Diego heard me speak in times of difficulty. I don't change a comma in everything I think. I am convinced that it will be a great season for him and his teammates," he said.

Simeone also expressed excitement for the Real Madrid match as he said, "Although it is a friendly match, it is a derby. It is always special, it is the first that is played outside Europe, it makes us very excited to compete tomorrow."

"The really important thing is to prepare for the first official match, but we are going to play as if it were an official match, as if it were a final, because every time you wear the shirt of Atletico Madrid it is to give everything," he added. (ANI)

