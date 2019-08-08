Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) (Photo/ Aston Villa Twitter)
Aston Villa's John McGinn (left) (Photo/ Aston Villa Twitter)

John McGinn signs five-year contract with Aston Villa

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:38 IST

Birmingham [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Aston Villa on Thursday confirmed that John McGinn has signed a new five-year contract with the club.
The Scotland international played an important role in the Club's promotion campaign during his first season at Villa Park. Moreover, he was voted both Fans' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.
Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said that they are delighted to have McGinn's service at the club extended.
"We are delighted to secure John's services for the long term at Aston Villa. He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our Club around: young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning," the club's official website quoted Purslow as saying.
McGinn said he loved every minute of his time at the club.
"I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the Club for the long term," he said. (ANI)

