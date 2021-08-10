John Stones extends stay with Manchester City, signs five-year contract

Manchester [UK], August 10 (ANI): Manchester City defender John Stones has signed a new five-year contract to commit his future to the defending premier league champions.

John's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season and this new agreement keeps him at the Club until the summer of 2026.

Stones, who joined City five years ago, finalised the new contract after returning to the City Football Academy following his Euro 2020 exploits with England, where he maintained his superb club form to deliver a string of impressive performances as the Three Lions reached the final.



The 27-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium ahead of Pep Guardiola's first season in charge and has since gone on to make 168 appearances, winning every trophy in the English game, including three Premier Leagues, two League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

"I couldn't be happier," Stones said. "I love being part of this squad. There are so many quality players here and I know we can continue winning trophies, which is my main focus. Working with the manager is a dream -- he has taught me so much about the game and I feel like I learn something new every single day," John Stones stated in a release.

"The success we've had in the last four years has been incredible. To be a part of it has been a dream come true and I just want to continue winning. This is the best place for me to play my football and fulfil my ambitions." (ANI)

