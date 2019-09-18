John Stones out for a month due to muscle injury, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Manchester City suffered a blow as manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that defender John Stones was ruled out for a month due to muscle injury.

Stones sustained an injury during a training session on Tuesday.

"A month, four or five weeks," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying when asked how long Stones would be out.

Aymeric Laporte's six-month-long knee injury had already hurt City's backline especially when there is no replacement left after the departure of former captain Vincent Kompany.

Manager Pep said that playing with only one central defender, Nicolas Otamendi, will be a big challenge for him.

"[It is a] big challenge. For me as a manager, it's an incredible challenge: just one central defender in Nico," he added. (ANI)

