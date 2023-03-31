John Terry, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand among former stars shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame

London [UK], March 30 (ANI): Former Manchester United stars Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick and Nemanja Vidic are among the 15 former players shortlisted to join the Premier League Hall of Fame.

So far, there have been 16 previous inductees. Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, legendary managers of Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, became the first managers to be a part of the Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame recognises and acknowledges players and personalities who achieved massive success and made a significant contribution in the Premier League competition since its inception in 1992, as per Sky Sports. It is the highest individual honour that is awarded by the league.

David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Alan Shearer were among the first inductees into the Hall of Fame back in 2021.

In the following year, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright were inducted.



Former England and Arsenal skipper Tony Adams, who clinched the double of Premier League and FA Cup in 1998 and 2002 has also made it to the shortlist. Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, who contributed immensely to the success of Liverpool football club, have also made the cut.

Sol Campbell, another name in the shortlist, has notably represented Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Portsmouth in the league. Petr Cech has also served as a goalkeeper for Chelsea and Arsenal.

Fans worldwide can place their votes for the three players who will take their place in the Hall of Fame till April 10, 6 PM. Three new inductees will be announced on May 3 this year. Ashley Cole has played as a defender for Chelsea and Arsenal while Andrew Cole

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, which will be engraved with the year of their induction and name and a £10,000 donation will be made by the Premier League to a charity of the player's choice. Andrew Cole has also represented numerous EPL clubs like Newcastle United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Fulham etc. Jermain Defoe was a star striker for teams like West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur while Les Ferdinand also made appearances for clubs like Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham as a forward.

John Terry is the former Chelsea skipper, who led the side to multiple titles, including five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League title, under his leadership. Yaya Toure made 230 appearances for Manchester City from 2010-18 as a midfielder.

The shortlist for the 2023 Premier League Hall of Fame: Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Petr Cech, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, John Terry, Yaya Toure, and Nemanja Vidic. (ANI)

