Joining Barcelona is a possibility: Ronald Koeman

Leeds [UK], Nov 14 (ANI): The Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman admitted the possibility of joining Barcelona but 'only after Euro 2020'.

"[Joining Barcelona] is a possibility, but only after Euro 2020," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

Koeman was the former Barcelona defender and has freely expressed his desire of joining the club again.

However, Koeman said it is a bit strange to speak about the possibility at a time when he is the coach of the Netherlands team.

"I don't know if I'll keep [talking about the Barcelona job] in the future because it's a bit strange to speak about the possibility of going to the club while you're the Netherlands coach," he said. (ANI)

