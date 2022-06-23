Joint FIFA/AFC mission concludes visit to India after discussions over AIFF

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A joint mission of the FIFA/AFC mission has concluded a three-day visit to India where it held constructive discussions with local stakeholders regarding the situation in the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The meetings concluded that the next steps should be the ratification of the AIFF Statutes in line with the FIFA/AFC principles of good governance and the holding of an Electoral Congress to choose the next AIFF leadership. This would be based on a timeline agreed by AIFF stakeholders.



The mission was led by the AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John and included AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie and FIFA Director of Strategic Projects and Member Association Governance, Nodar Akhalkatsi.

It met with FIFA Council member Praful Patel, the Honourable Minister of Youth & Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, representatives from the AIFF General Secretariat, members from the AIFF Congress, I-League Clubs, ISL Clubs, representatives of Football Sports Development Limited and the administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

FIFA, the governing body for world football and Asian Football Confederation will continue to monitor the situation in Indian football closely and will extend all the support required for the AIFF to bring itself into line with FIFA and AFC Statutes. (ANI)

