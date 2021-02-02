Jonas Lossl leaves Everton to rejoin first club Midtjylland

London [UK], February 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to rejoin his former Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland, the Premier League side confirmed on Monday.

Lossl joined Everton in July 2019 and spent the closing months of last season on loan with former club Huddersfield Town, playing 15 times in the Championship.

"Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to FC Midtjylland, the Danish Superliga club where he began his career," Everton FC said in an official statement.

The 31-year-old, capped once by Denmark, made his senior debut for Midtjylland in March 2010 and left for French team Guingamp four years later after more than 100 appearances.



Last month, Manchester City women's Jill Scott joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the FA Women's Super League season.

The 33-year-old was on the books of the club since November 2013, making more than 170 appearances in all competitions to date, and signed a new two-year contract last summer that saw her combine her playing career with a coaching role.

"Manchester City can confirm that midfielder Jill Scott has joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 FA Women's Super League season," Manchester City had said in a statement.

The seasoned England international, however, will now link up with fellow FAWSL side Everton until the conclusion of the current campaign.

Everton FC is currently eighth in the Premier League's points table with ten wins this season. The side will next lock horns with Leeds United on Thursday before they meet Manchester United on February 7. (ANI)

