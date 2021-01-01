Jonny Evans signs contract extension with Leicester City

Leicester [UK], January 1 (ANI): Leicester City on Thursday announced that Jonny Evans has committed his future to the club until 2023.

"Leicester City Football Club is delighted to confirm that Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension with the Foxes to the summer of 2023," the club said in a statement.

The Northern Ireland international, who has played over 300 times in the Premier League, joined Leicester City from West Bromwich Albion in June 2018, having previously played for Manchester United.



The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in City's defence since his arrival at King Power Stadium and has featured on 89 occasions in all competitions to-date, scoring three goals.

After inking a new deal, Evans said he is "absolutely delighted" to extend his stay at the club.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed. I'm delighted to commit myself to the club and delighted the club have committed themselves to me," the club's official website quoted Evans as saying.

"I've loved it here since the first day I came in. It's a great atmosphere around the place and it's a club with a lot of ambition. The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years, they've signed young, hungry players and it's been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it," he added.

Evans started his career at Manchester United as an Academy graduate and made his league debut in September 2008. He went on to play 196 times for the Red Devils, winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and four Community Shields. (ANI)

