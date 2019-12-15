Jordan Henderson delighted over Liverpool's professional performance

Liverpool [UK], Dec 15 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is delighted with the victory over Watford in Premier League, saying that his club delivered a 'professional performance'.

"An important three points, we knew it would be difficult. They've got a new manager and we knew they'd make it very difficult for us, which they did," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"Tough conditions, to be fair, but overall we've got to be delighted with the three points. A professional performance, things we can improve on, of course, but we'll take the three points and move on," he added.

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday. Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for the club in the match.

With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their top position on the Premier League table as they now have 49 points, 10 points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City. (ANI)

