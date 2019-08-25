Liverpool's Jordan Henderson
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson elated over Liverpool's 3-1 win against Arsenal

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:49 IST

Liverpool [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson is elated over his club's 3-1 win against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, saying that "it was a really good performance' from the side.
It was Arsenal's first defeat in this season's Premier League. Liverpool have till now won all their three matches in the tournament.
"Yes, of course. Another three points against a good side, a good performance - so, overall, delighted with the game. They started really well and won both their games so we knew it would be difficult," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying when asked if he was satisfied with the display.
"But we knew if we did the right things, played to our strengths, defended really well and were clinical in front of goal, then we'd hurt them. We managed to do that, so overall it was a really good performance," he added.
Liverpool's Joel Matip scored the opening goal of the match in the 41st minute followed by Mohamed Salah's incredible two goals in the 49 and 58 minute. Arsenal's only goal came from Lucas Torreira in the 85th minute.
Liverpool will now compete against Burnley on August 31. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:42 IST

I'm over the moon: Tammy Abraham after scoring goals for Chelsea

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): After registering two goals against Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has said that he was over the moon after scoring his first two goals for the club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:50 IST

Ponting optimistic about Australia's win in third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 25 (ANI): Despite admitting England played really well on day three of the third Ashes Test, Former Australia player Ricky Ponting is optimistic about Australia's win in the game as he feels that Tim Paine-led side has got 'plenty of runs'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Sergio Ramos hails Neymar

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos praised Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar saying that the Brazil international is 'among the top three in the world'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:45 IST

England are in very good position: Joe Denly

Dubai [UAE], Aug 25 (ANI): England batsman Joe Denly said that their chances of winning the third Ashes Test are very high as they are in a 'very good position' in the match after the conclusion of day three.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:34 IST

Manchester City can do even better than last season: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not at all concerned about his club's draw against Tottenham and is of the belief that his club can do even better than last season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:18 IST

Fernando Torres an absoulute legend of football, says Diego Simeone

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Argentine footballer Diego Simeone has hailed Spain's Fernando Torres, saying "the striker is an absolute legend of football".

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:08 IST

Slowly transforming ourselves into a sports playing nation, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday said that the country is slowly transforming itself from a sports-loving nation to a sports playing nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:21 IST

Brisbane Heat signs Kiwi Amelia Kerr for upcoming WBBL

Brisbane [Australia], Aug 25 (ANI): Brisbane Heat on Sunday confirmed signing New Zealand's (White Ferns) all-rounder Amelia Kerr for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:36 IST

Tough for anyone to fill Smith's shoes, says Marnus Labuschagne

Headingley [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): After coming in place of injured Steve Smith into the third Test match of the ongoing Ashes, Aussie batsman Marnus Labuschagne has said that it will be tough for anyone to fill Smith's shoes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:37 IST

Manchester United coach backs Jesse Lingard despite goalless run

Leeds [UK], Aug 25 : Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Jesse Lingard despite the midfielder's 15-match goalless run.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 08:23 IST

We have not been able to step up as top-order, says Jason Holder

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 25 (ANI): After getting bowled out for 222 in the first innings against India on day three of the first Test match, West Indies skipper Jason Holder expressed disappointment with the top-order, saying the batsmen failed to step up.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:27 IST

'Disappointed', says KL Rahul after scoring 38 against Windies

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 25 (ANI): After he was sent back to pavilion with 38 runs score against West Indies on day three of the ongoing first Test, batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said that he was very disappointed adding that he needs to be patient in order to improve his game.

Read More
iocl