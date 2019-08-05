Liverpool's Jordan Henderson
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson expresses faith in Jurgen Klopp

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:09 IST

Leeds [UK], Aug 5 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has reposed his faith in manager Jurgen Klopp, saying that the manager knows better than anyone else as fans raise concern over lack of new arrivals in the club.
"I think we've got a fantastic squad of players. We've showed that. We can use everybody. We've got big players coming back from long-term injuries, which is like new signings as the manager says. If the manager hasn't signed anyone, then he knows better than everyone else, for me," Goal.com quoted Henderson as saying.
The new arrivals in the club have only been Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.
Henderson said they believe they have a strong group and will keep staying hungry for more success.
"We believe we've got a strong group in the changing room, a strong team, and we've just got to keep learning, keep improving on the training pitch, keep doing what we've been doing for a long time now, and keep staying hungry for more success," he said.
Liverpool finished on the second position in the last edition as they fell one point short from the winners Manchester City, who had 98 points. However, the club managed to win the Champions League.
Henderson denied staying in the past and said they want to improve as a team.
"We can't always think back to what we did last season. We're looking forward, we want to improve as a team. There were a lot of games last year where we didn't play particularly well and play as well as we like and we did grind results out at times. Performance-wise, we can be much better and that's what we've got to focus on," said Henderson. (ANI)

