Jordan Henderson lauds Fabinho for 'good performance' against Tottenham

Leeds [UK], Oct 28 (ANI): Liverpool's Jordan Henderson praised his teammate Fabinho after his 'good performance' against Tottenham in the Premier League.

Liverpool registered a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

"Fab has been excellent. [It was] another good performance from him, he's so good in that position," Goal.com quoted Henderson as saying.

"I've played in that position for a while and it is a tough position. He's perfect for it; he reads the game so well and breaks the play up and starts attacks off. He's a fantastic player and he's in great form. Hopefully that can continue," he added.

Tottenham managed to take an early lead in the match as Harry Kane scored the goal in the first minute of the match.

However, Liverpool made a brilliant comeback in the second half and netted twice to take away the win from Tottenham's hands.

Liverpool will now compete against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 2. (ANI)

