Jordan Henderson set to miss remaining games of season due to injury, confirms Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool [UK], July 10 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss the club's final four fixtures of the season due to a knee injury.

The captain sustained the injury in the final stages of Liverpool's 3-1 win against Brighton on Thursday.

"Hendo is actually really the best possible of all the bad news. It is a knee injury, but no surgery needed," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"He will not play anymore in the later stage of this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season. We were all concerned in the moment we saw him in going down and when he left the pitch and stuff like this," he added.

Liverpool have already sealed this season's Premier League title. They have 92 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club, Manchester City.

The Klopp-led side will next face Burnley on Saturday. (ANI)

