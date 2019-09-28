Chelsea's Willian (left)with teammate Fikayo Tomori (right)
Chelsea's Willian (left)with teammate Fikayo Tomori (right)

Jorginho, Willian score as Chelsea thrash Brighton

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:00 IST

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): Chelsea thrashed Brighton by 2-0 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge here on Saturday.
The first half saw a tough fight between the two teams and no one managed to score a goal.
In the second half, Brighton's Adam Webster was awarded Yellow card by the referee for bringing down Mason Mount in the 49th minute of the game.
Chelsea was awarded a penalty kick.
Jorginho did not miss out on the opportunity and netted a goal, giving his club a 1-0 lead over Brighton.
The final goal of the game came from Willian in the 76th minute. No more goals were scored afterwards as Chelsea sealed off the game by 2-0. Chelsea will now take on Southampton on October 6. (ANI)

