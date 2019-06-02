Former Arsenal player Jose Antonio Reyes (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter)
Former Arsenal player Jose Antonio Reyes (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter)

Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:49 IST

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Former Arsenal player Jose Antonio Reyes died at the age of 35 on Saturday, after his car met with an accident.
The club confirmed the news on Twitter: "Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain. Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019 Rest in peace, Jose."
Reyes played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007 and scored 23 goals in all competitions for the club. Reyes also won the Premier League and FA Cup.
Reyes also played for La Liga club Sevilla but left the club in 2016 and most recently he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the second division in Spain.
Over his remarkable career, Reyes won five Europa League titles.
Selliva also tweeted and wrote: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."
Whereas FC Barcelona tweeted: "FC Barcelona wishes to express their deepest condolences for the death of footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, a brilliant and charismatic player; one of the most outstanding figures and with a great trajectory in football. Rest in peace." (ANI)

