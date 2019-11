Jose Mourinho appointed as Tottenham Hotspur head coach

London [UK], Nov 20 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as head coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Jose is one of the world's most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Daniel Levy said in an official statement: "In Jose, we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Jose said: "I am excited to be joining a Club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

On Tuesday, Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez.

In the current Premier League table, they sit at 14th with 20 points behind leaders Liverpool. The club will next take on West Ham United on November 23. (ANI)