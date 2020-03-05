Jose Mourinho criticises Eric Dier for confronting fan during FA Cup

Leeds [UK], Mar 5 (ANI): Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has criticised his player Eric Dier for confronting a fan during the FA Cup fifth-round match.

Dier confronted a fan due to a family insult following Tottenham's loss against Norwich City in the FA Cup, goal.com reported.

The 26-year-old defender was filmed during the argument as he climbed into the stands and chased the supporter who made the alleged remarks following Spurs' penalty shoot-out loss against Norwich City on Wednesday (local time).

"I don't think that belongs to the game. The game was a fantastic representation of the FA Cup, but I cannot run away from the question. I think Eric Dier did what we as professionals cannot do but when someone insults you and your family is involved, especially your young brother," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"This person insulted Eric, the younger brother was not happy with the situation and Eric was not happy. But we as professionals cannot do what he did," he added.

The 90-minutes action between Tottenham and Norwich ended in a 1-1 draw. When the match went into penalty shootout, Norwich triumphed over Tottenham 3-2.

Norwich will now play the winner of Derby and Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Tottenham is slated to face Burnley in the Premier League. (ANI)

