Juan Foyth shows very good character, says Erik Lamela

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Tottenham's Erik Lamela eulogised his team-mate and compatriot Juan Foyth for the performance the latter delivered in the recently concluded Copa America.

"He's a young player who always wants to train hard and play. He always shows very good character and I'm so happy for him - what a way to finish the season!," the club's official website quoted Lamela as saying.

Argentina finished on the third place in the tournament while the hosts Brazil clinched the title.

Lamela said the 21-year-old is developing and will always help him as much as he can.

"It's important for him. He's young and developing well. He still has a lot of time. I'm so happy for him and will always try to help him as much as I can," he said.

Lamela further added: "To be there, the pressure is big in Argentina. The team always has to win. Juan has a big character and I believe in him. He is a player who is always confident, I can see that in every training session, in every game. I hope it's the start of his career in the national team." (ANI)

