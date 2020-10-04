Juan Foyth signs new contract with Tottenham, joins Villarreal on loan

London [UK], October 4 (ANI): Tottenham on Sunday announced that Juan Foyth has signed a new contract with the club and joined the Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the 2020-2021 season.

"Juan Foyth has signed a new contract with the Club until 2023 and joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season," the Premier League club said in a statement.



The 22-year-old Argentina international defender joined Tottenham from Estudiantes in August 2017 and has made 32 appearances for the team to date, scoring once.

Tottenham have witnessed a mixed start to their 2020-2021 season of the Premier League. The club has played three matches so far, recording a win, a defeat, and a draw.

Tottenham, who currently hold the 12th place on the table, will now play against Manchester United in the league on Sunday. (ANI)

