Jugen Klopp has 'massive respect' for Salzburg

Leeds [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he has 'massive respect' for Salzburg after their clash in the Champions League.

Liverpool registered a 2-0 win over Salzburg in the match on Tuesday with the help of Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah's strikes in the second half.

"Salzburg were unbelievably strong especially in the first half but we were as well and were ready for the fight. We should have scored in the first half and then in the second half, it's not easy to keep that intensity," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"We scored the goals and could have scored more, but I have really massive respect for Salzburg," he added.

With this defeat, Salzburg has been eliminated from the Champions League while Liverpool has made it to the last 16 of the competition. (ANI)

