Junior Firpo joins Leeds United from Barcelona in a 4-year deal

Leeds [UK], July 6 (ANI): FC Barcelona and Leeds United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Junior Firpo for 15 million euros to the Premier League club, The Whites confirmed on Tuesday.

Following a period of quarantine and completion of his medical, the full-back signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025. Barca will retain 20 per cent of any future sale of the player.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo moved to Spain at a young age and made his breakthrough at Real Betis.



Making his first LaLiga start in February 2018 in Betis' 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, the full-back went on to become a first-team regular at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Catching the eye during the 2018/19 campaign, with five assists and three goals in his 29 appearances for Betis, Firpo was called into the Spain Under-21 squad and helped them win the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Junior Firpo arrived at Barca in the summer of 2019 and in his two seasons as a Blaugrana he made 41 appearances and scored two goals, both in the league, against Getafe in the 2019/20 season and last season against Alaves. 24 of his 41 appearances came in LaLiga, 10 in the Champions League, one in the Spanish Super Cup, and six in the Copa del Rey, a competition he won with Barca last season.

Firpo becomes Leeds' third signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the number 3 shirt during his time at Elland Road. (ANI)

