Junior U-17 women's national football championship to kick off from June 18 in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Junior (U-17) Women's National Football Championship (NFC) is all set to kick off on June 18, 2022, in five venues from June 18 to July 4, 2022, in Guwahati, Assam.

The tournament will be held in five venues - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sai New Field- Paltan Bazer, Nehru Stadium, Lnipe- Sonapur, and Dimakuchi Stadium in Guwahati.

There are 34 teams have been divided into eight groups, with the teams in each group set to play against each other for the qualifying stage. The winners of qualifying matches will play the semi-finals, with the two winners from the last four proceeding to the final.

The groups are as follows-

Group A- Manipur, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh



Group B - Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka

Group C- Telangana, Bihar, Meghalaya, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh

Group D- Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Goa

Group E- Nagaland, Ladakh, Punjab and Kerala

Group F- Tripura, Chandigarh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Group G- Assam, Haryana, Puducherry and Gujarat

Group H- Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. (ANI)

