Jurgen Klopp changed small details which are missing in some clubs: Lovren

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said that manager Jurgen Klopp has changed 'small details' in the club which are missing in some clubs.

"He changed things in the club, from small details like saying 'good morning' to everyone cleaning their table. Some part of these details are missing in some clubs," Goal.com quoted Lovren as saying.

Liverpool registered a 4-1 win over Genk in the Champions League on Thursday. The club also tops the Premier League points table with 25 points from nine games.

Lovren stated: "It is simple things. It is about the food, he brought in people who are the best in these positions, and he knows what he is doing."

Klopp stressed that with improvement, belief, and work, you can achieve anything, revealed Lovren.

"With the improvement, the belief, with the work of the team you can achieve anything. This is what Klopp told us," he said.

Liverpool will now compete against Tottenham in Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

