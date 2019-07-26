Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool can improve further

Leeds [UK], July 26 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that the club can get better as 'there is space for improvement'.

"There is space for improvement. It is easy to plan what you want to improve in the office but then you miss three players or four others are not there and it becomes a theoretical part of football and you have to throw the plans in the bin so often, sometimes 10 minutes before a game," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and finished second in the Premier League with 97 points, just one point behind the winner, Manchester City.

Klopp is also planning to keep things annoying for the opponents.

"If we can do that again it can be annoying playing against us and we must come again so they think when they play Liverpool or go to Anfield it is not fun. Last year was good and obviously we have not changed much," Klopp said.

He put emphasis on consistency as he said: "Stability, consistency, fighting for results. It is all important. Consistency on a high level is most important." (ANI)

