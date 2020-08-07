Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard among four nominated for Premier League's Manager of the Season award

London [UK], Aug 7 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea's Frank Lampard are among the four managers who have been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award for 2019/20.

The other two managers shortlisted for the award are Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder.

The Liverpool boss guided his side to a first league title for 30 years with a club-record points total of 99, winning the championship faster than any team before them - with seven games remaining.

Klopp's Reds won 32 of their 38 matches across the 2019-20 campaign, dropping only two points in the opening 27 rounds of fixtures, and ended the season with an 18-point advantage.

On the other hand, Chelsea finished the season on the fourth position with 66 points. It was Lampard's first season as a Premier League head coach.

Rodgers secured Leicester City's second-highest finish in the Premier League as the Foxes came fifth and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. Sheffield United finished the season on the ninth place. (ANI)

