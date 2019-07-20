Jurgen Klopp 'greedy' for more titles

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): After winning the Champions League last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plan of settling down as he said they want to win the title all the time.

"Nobody should be worried about us being complacent. There are so many reasons for staying greedy. We tried so many things to win and finally it worked out. The Champions League is the biggest cup that I see in football apart from the World Cup. Absolutely massive. But you now want to have it all the time," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp also stated that nobody is satisfied and their attitude is the same after Champions League triumph.

"Nobody should be worried. Nobody is satisfied and we are not ready to go home. We have won something and got it in our trophy cupboard, but our attitude does not change," he said.

Klopp recalled the scene of the open-top bus tour following their Champions League victory.

"It was absolutely overwhelming. It was too much to comprehend, one of the best things I've witnessed in my life. Everyone tells you it will be something special if you win something with Liverpool and this was proper proof. I was thinking, 'Wow, that was brilliant!' then the bus came around the corner and you are like, 'What the heck is that?' I could not imagine the noise," he said. (ANI)

