Jurgen Klopp hails Takumi Minamino after victory over Everton

Leeds [UK], Jan 6 (ANI): After a victory over Everton, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Takumi Minamino saying that he is exactly the player they wanted.

"He was super, outstanding, exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Everton on Sunday during their FA Cup clash. Curtis Jones scored the only goal in the match to hand Liverpool a victory.

Klopp said Minamino's skills were exceptional and his attitude was outstanding.

"In your first game for a team you don't know, it's not a settled team, it's already difficult. This team we threw together on the pitch with basically two sessions together, to show this sort of understanding, his football skills were exceptional and his attitude was outstanding," he said. (ANI)

