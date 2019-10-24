Jurgen Klopp happy over Liverpool's 4-1 win over Genk

Liverpool [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is elated over his club's 4-1 victory over Genk in the Champions League on Thursday, saying that all their four goals were 'unbelievably beautiful'.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the first two goals of the match followed by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah strike.

"The first goal was brilliant but the second was even nicer - all our goals were unbelievably beautiful - and the second was like it was a proper knock for Genk it looked like," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"So we scored a third and fourth and then conceded one, which is not cool, but it's not for us the biggest problem in the world. We won the game, job done, that's it," he added.

Reflecting on Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance, Klopp said: "An absolutely great moment for him but Ox's performance was, I would say, exactly like the performance of the team: the goals were great but all the rest could have been better! That's how it is, it's no problem."

Liverpool will now compete against Tottenham in the Premier League on October 27. (ANI)

