Jurgen Klopp 'looking forward' to Monterrey clash in FIFA Club World Cup

Doha [Qatar], Dec 17 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is looking forward to the clash against Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Monterrey entered the Club World Cup at the quarter-final stage and defeated Al Sadd by 3-2 on December 14.

"On the plane, I could watch Al Sadd against Monterrey. It was an interesting game, really lively, two teams with good football and good footballers on the pitch," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Slightly different organisation, things we need to get used to, all that stuff. It's Mexican style, if you want - full of passion, how you would imagine. We are looking forward to it," he added.

Klopp said that it was difficult for them to focus on this game as they had 'many hurdles' in between now and then.

"It was really difficult [to be] looking forward to something when you have so many hurdles in between now and then. All the games we had and you know the situation: we have to win each and every game," Klopp said.

"Now we have an idea, a second ago I left the Monterrey analysis meeting, we have another one tomorrow. Now we started preparing the boys," he added.

Liverpool will take on Monterrey on December 18. (ANI)

