Jurgen Klopp not happy with Liverpool's performance against Wolves

Leeds [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted that he wasn't fully satisfied with the team's performance against Wolves in the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool won the match against Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday but Klopp wasn't happy with that and will look to improve ahead of the match against Sheffield United.



"We were not happy with all parts of the game. We were happy with the result, but the game gave us a lot of space for improvement, you don't have to be a super football brain to see that," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I was really happy about the result but we have to work on performances. We never did it and should not start lying to ourselves like everything is fine when it's not because we have to make sure that we improve. We will do, 100 per cent," he added.

Liverpool have won 18 and drawn one of their 19 matches and are at the top spot with 55 points in the Premier League. The side will next take on Sheffield United on January 3. (ANI)

