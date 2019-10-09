Jurgen Klopp put a lot of trust and faith in me, says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said manager Jurgen Klopp has put a lot of trust and faith in him.

"Everything really. Obviously without him who knows what would've happened. He's the one that's given me the most opportunities, more than I can even ask for," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying when asked what Klopp had done for his career.

"He's obviously put a lot of trust and faith in me personally and I've tried to repay him every time he's done that. Obviously a massive thanks to him and hopefully there will be four more years of success," he added.

The 21-year-old won Champions League last season with the club and said he has been blessed enough to be given such opportunities.

"The last few years have been a whirlwind, it's all gone so quickly. To be able to sit back and think about how far I've come is massive," Alexander-Arnold said.

"I never expected things to go so well, but I've been blessed enough and lucky enough to be given the opportunities by the right managers at the right times. I've been able to take those opportunities and been given more. I'm just really grateful for the opportunities I've been given," he added. (ANI)

