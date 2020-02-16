Jurgen Klopp shocked by Manchester City's two-year suspension

Leeds [UK], Feb 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he was shocked to hear the news about Manchester City's suspension for two years from the Champions League.

His remarks came as City was suspended and fined 25 million euros for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. However, the club has said that they would appeal against the UEFA's decision.

"It was a shock. Complete wow," Klopp said when asked for his reaction. The only thing I can say is about football. What they have done on the football pitch is exceptional. The rest, I don't know. You believe the people you work with, that's how it is," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I really feel for them, Pep and the players, but that is how it is. They can appeal so we will see what happens then. It is obviously serious. But the football they played was exceptional and will always be exceptional," he added.

Liverpool managed to keep their winning streak alive in the Premier League after registering a 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

With this win, the club cemented its place at the Champions League for the next season.

The Reds will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League's round-of-16 match on Tuesday, February 18. (ANI)

