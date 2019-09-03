Liverpool's Roberto Firmino
Jurgen Klopp terms Roberto Firmino an 'incredibly important' player

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:04 IST

Liverpool [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino terming him as an 'incredibly important' player.
"He's an incredibly important player. He enjoys it so much to play in this team, to be really there with all these super guys around him," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
Klopp also called the 27-year-old a 'very valuable player' for them.
"That's what helps him then, of course. If you have the speed around you, you can be this little cheeky guy in between the lines, being there and scoring the goals. Yeah, he's a very valuable player for us," he said.
Liverpool have won all their four matches so far in the Premier League. Their most recent victory came against Burnley FC whom they defeated by 3-0. Firmino also scored a goal in the match.
Liverpool will now compete against Newcastle on September 14. (ANI)

