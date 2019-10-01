Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp uncertain of Joel Matip's availability for Red Bull Salzburg clash

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:25 IST

Liverpool [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is uncertain over Joel Matip's participation in the club's clash against Red Bull Salzburg.
Klopp confirmed that Matip sustained an injury during the Sheffield United match on September 28.
"In a good mood, good spirits, but we have to wait a little bit to give a final answer about fitness. Joel Matip obviously got a slight knock at Sheffield, we have to see how exactly it will be," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.
Klopp also confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker are still recovering, meaning they won't feature in the match.
"Apart from that, everybody should be fine. Of course, we have the players who weren't available last week - that means Shaq is still out; Alisson is very close but for sure not for tomorrow. I think that's it pretty much," he said.
Liverpool will compete against Red Bull Salzburg in Champions League on October 3 (local time). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:20 IST

Juventus announce squad for Bayer clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Bayer, Juventus on Tuesday announced their 19-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:37 IST

Still more room for improvement, says Nathan Lyon

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 1 (ANI): Despite taking 20 wickets in the recently concluded Ashes 2019, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes that he still has a lot of room for improvement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:27 IST

Middlesex Cricket signs Miguel Cummins for three years

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): County team from England, Middlesex Cricket, on Monday signed Windies seamer Miguel Cummins for three years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:38 IST

Facing Keshav Maharaj will be challenging for Indian batsmen :...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to face each other in the three-match Test series, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis believes that facing Keshav Maharaj on a turning track will be challenging for Indian batsmen.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:56 IST

Kumar Sangakkara takes charge as MCC President

London [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday took charge as the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:47 IST

Hockey India announces squad for Sultan of Johor Cup

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced an 18-member Junior Men's squad for the upcoming 9th Sultan of Johor Cup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

CPL to host Women's T10 matches

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will be hosting two women's T10 matches ahead of the Men's semi-final and final.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:33 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite allowed to bowl in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): West Indies occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite on Monday was cleared to bowl in international cricket after an ICC-approved assessment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:19 IST

Saha, Ashwin included as India announce playing XI for first Test

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin have been included in the playing XI for the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:00 IST

Wriddhiman Saha is going to start for us in series against SA,...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the three-match Test series in the World Test Championship (WTC), skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that Wriddhiman Saha will be donning the hat of wicket-keeper instead of Rishabh Pant.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:38 IST

Gambhir mocks security provided to Sri Lankan team in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who is known for speaking his mind loud and clear, mocked the security provided to Sri Lanka's cricket team which is currently touring Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 11:31 IST

Keshav Maharaj seeks inspiration from Ashwin, Jadeja for series...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): Ahead of the three-match Test series against India, South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes to seek inspiration from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to showcase consistency for his team.

Read More
iocl