Jurgen Klopp wins Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 08:12 IST

Milan [Italy], Sept 24 (ANI): Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year on Monday (local time) at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Milan.
USA's FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis was given the Best Women's Coach award.
In the ceremony, Argentine striker Lionel Messi walked away with the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. He prevailed over Portugal/Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Netherlands/Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.
USA's striker Megan Rapinoe was chosen as the Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year. She scored six goals in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, and finished with the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.
Brazil and Liverpool's Alisson Becker was chosen as FIFA Men's Goalkeeper of the Year whereas Dutch Sari van Veenendaal was announced as the inaugural Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.
Daniel Zsori was awarded the Puskas Award for his overhead-kick for Debreceni VSC against Ferencvarosi TC in his Hungarian league debut.
FIFA also named Men's And Women' World XI Team of the Year.
Men's Team--Alisson Becker, Matthijs de Ligt, Marcelo Vieira, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi
Women's Team--Sari van Veenendaal, Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O'Hara, Wendie Renard, Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle, Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe
Here is the full list of winners:
Men's Player: Lionel Messi
Women's Player: Megan Rapinoe
Men's Coach: Jurgen Klopp
Women's Coach: Jill Ellis
Women's Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker
Women's Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal
Puskas Award: Daniel Zsori
Fan Award: Silvia Grecco
Fair Play Award: Marcelo Bielsa
(ANI)

