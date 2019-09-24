Jurgen Klopp wins Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:48 IST

Will not get satisfied unless I get gold in Olympics: Amit Panghal

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Amit Panghal, who became the first Indian boxer to win a silver medal in the World Boxing Championships held in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on Monday said this feat is "very less" and he will work hard to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to bag a gold.