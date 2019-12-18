Juventus announce squad for Sampdoria clash

Turin [Italy], Dec 18 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against Sampdoria, Juventus announced their squad for the match.

Juventus will compete against Sampdoria today in Serie A. The club is placed on the second spot on the Serie A table with 39 points while Sampdoria hold the 16th position with just 15 points.

Juventus squad: De Sciglio, De Ligt, Pjanic, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Pjaca, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Perin, Portanova, Buffon.

In Juventus' previous clash in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo netted two goals to hand his club a 3-1 win over Udinese on December 15. (ANI)

