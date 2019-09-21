Juventus announce squad for Verona match

Turin [Italy], Sept 21 (ANI): Juventus announced a 21-man squad for their upcoming match against Verona.

Juventus won both Serie A 2017/18 games against Verona. Juventus have scored in all of the last 12 games against Verona in Serie A, a record streak for the club.

Squad: Szczesny, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Rabiot, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon.

Juventus will compete against Verona in Serie A on Saturday at 9:30 pm. (ANI)

