Juventus being investigated for false accounting: Report

Milan [Italy], November 27 (ANI): Italian club Juventus FC is under investigation for false accounting.

As per a report in Goal.com, Italian police visited Juventus' office in Turin and Milan on Friday and they ended up taking the documents concering transfers, invoices and financial statements.

The police are investigating profit from transfers and agents fees between 2019 and 2021.

"Since this afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor's Office, soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza have been carrying out local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus Football Club Spa," Turin Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement, as reported by Goal.com.



"The financiers of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, delegated to the investigations, were instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the company financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference to both the purchase and sale of rights to the sports performance of the players, and the regular formation of financial statements," it added.

The statement further said: "At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas."

"Under consideration, there are various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries," it added.

Juventus is currently at the eighth position in Serie A standings with 21 points from 13 games.

The side will next take on Atalanta later today. (ANI)

