Juventus' Juan Cuadrado tests positive for coronavirus

Turin [Italy], January 5 (ANI): Juventus on Tuesday announced that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for coronavirus, however, the player is asymptomatic, according to the Italian club.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic," the club said in a statement.

This comes a day after the club had announced that Alex Sandro has tested positive for COVID-19. Juventus had said that Sandro was tested after he showed "some mild symptoms".



"Juventus Football Club announces that, following the appearance of some mild symptoms, a check was arranged for the player Alex Sandro, which revealed that he is positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in isolation," the club said on Monday.

"The Club is in contact with the Health Authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the Team," the statement had added.

Sitting fifth on the Serie A standings with 27 points, Juventus are currently preparing for the match against AC Milan, slated to take place on Thursday. (ANI)

