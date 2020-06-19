Juventus lacked brilliance: Sarri after team's Coppa Italia defeat to Napoli

Rome [Italy], June 18 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri expressed disappointment while admitting that his club lacked "brilliance" after his side suffered a defeat against Napoli during Coppa Italia final.

Napoli registered a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Juventus after both the played out a goalless draw in the decider in Rome on Wednesday.

"There is disappointment for the boys, for the club, for the fans, but this is a particular moment, both for the physical condition and for some important absences," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

"Today we made different choices than usual, pressing less high to have a better grip at a distance and we played the game with good levels of application. At this moment, however, we lack brilliance to make the game dangerous, and without that brilliance, it becomes more difficult to jump the man, which our players are normally used to doing easily, and finding other solutions," he added.

Juventus will return to Serie A action on June 23 when they face Bologna. (ANI)

