Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt tests positive for Covid-19

Turin [Italy], January 9 (ANI): Italian club Juventus has confirmed that its defender Matthijs de Ligt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The defender was last seen in action against AC Milan on Wednesday and he played the full 90 minutes.

As a result of this positive result, de Ligt will now begin a period of self-isolation.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Matthijs De Ligt has emerged positive with Covid-19," Juventus said in an official statement.



"The player has already been placed in solitary confinement," the statement added.

De Ligt had missed the start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery over the summer but he has featured in every game for Juventus since returning to fitness.

De Ligt is the second Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Alex Sandro also returned a positive test.

Juventus is currently at the fourth position in the Serie A standings with 30 points from 15 matches.

The side will next take on Sassuolo on Sunday. (ANI)

