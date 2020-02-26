Juventus 'motivated and enthusiastic' ahead of clash against Lyon

Turin [Italy], Feb 26 (ANI): As Juventus gear up for the Champions League clash against Lyon, Leonardo Bonucci said his club is 'motivated and enthusiastic' heading into the game.

"Juve come into this game motivated and enthusiastic. We are ready for a great game against a great team," the club's official website quoted Bonucci, as saying.

Juventus currently top the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point ahead of the second-placed club Lazio.

The first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie between Juventus and Lyon will be played on February 27.

Bonucci who plays as a defender for the club said he is 'very positive' and training is helping them to improve their game.

He further said: "And it is becoming easier to mirror what we do there on the field. Even today's training left me eager for tomorrow. I have the responsibility to help the youngsters." (ANI)

