Juventus need a spark: Maurizio Sarri

Leeds [UK], Dec 11 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that they need a spark, and the team should always try to control the game throughout.

"We know that we have to work to do better, but we are calm. We need a spark, but that can be many things. We've got to move the ball quickly and not defend too deep after we've taken the lead. It's important that we always try to control the game," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"These are all things that represent a change of mentality at Juventus, so they do not come automatically. We've seen them in moments, for example, the first half in Rome [against Lazio]," he added.

Juventus suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in Seri A on Sunday despite having a 1-0 lead.

The club has 13 points in Group D of the Champions League and will now play against Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Sarri said he expects a 'strong and focused' performance from the team.

"We have the privilege and the honour of playing in the Champions League. I expect a strong and focused performance, because there are always objectives. I ask for a performance, then the result can come or not," he said. (ANI)

