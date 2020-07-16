Juventus play out 3-3 draw against Sassuolo

Reggio Emilia [Italy], July 16 (ANI): A six-goal thriller saw Juventus and Sassuolo take home one point each as their Serie A clash ended 3-3 here on Thursday.

Juventus was quick to gain a two-goal lead against Sassuolo after Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain netted in the fifth and 12th minutes respectively. Filip Duricic cut the deficit as he scored in the 29th minute and brought the scoreline to 2-1.

Soon after the beginning of the second half, Sassuolo displayed a dominating show and scored twice in quick succession which handed them to a one-goal lead.

However, Alex Sandro levelled the score with his brilliant strike in the 64th minute.

Juventus hold the first spot on the Serie A table with 77 points while Sassuolo are on the eighth position with 47 points.

Juventus will next take on Lazio on July 21. (ANI)

