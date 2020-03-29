Juventus players, coach agree for pay cut amid coronavirus crisis

Turin [Italy], Mar 29 (ANI): Italian club Juventus said they have reached an understanding with players and the coach for their pay being stopped for four months which could save the club an estimated EUR 90 million amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that due to the current global health emergency is preventing the performance of the sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season," the club said in a statement.

"The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations. The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year," the statement added.

The Serie A club thanked the players and coach, Maurizio Sarri, for their commitment at a 'difficulty time' for everyone.

"Should the current season's matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions. Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone," the statement read.

Worldwide coronavirus infections surpassed 640,000 with nearly 30,000 deaths, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. (ANI)

