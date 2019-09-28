Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus secure 2-0 win over SPAL

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:13 IST

Turin [Italy], Sept 28 (ANI): Juventus defeated SPAL by 2-0 during their Serie A clash here on Saturday.
This was Juventus' fifth victory from five matches in Serie A as the club holds the top position in the points table with 16 points.
From the beginning, Juventus played aggressively and created a lot of chances for themselves but failed to convert them. However, they finally managed to open their goal tally after Miralem Pjanic scored a brilliant goal in the 45th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo then scored in the 78th minute, handing Juventus a 2-0 lead over SPAL and the match concluded on the same scoreline.
Juventus will now compete against Inter Milan in Serie A on October 7. (ANI)

