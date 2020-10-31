Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for coronavirus

Turin [Italy], October 31 (ANI): Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a return to the team after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Serie A team confirmed the news on Friday in a statement on their official website.

"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19," the statement read.



"The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation," it added.

The Juventus star had missed the Champions League clash against Barcelona after testing positive for coronavirus again. Previously, Ronaldo had tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 while on international duty with Portugal.

According to Goal.com, Portugal forward is set to take another test on Saturday and will train individually and if the test comes back negative, Ronaldo will be called in for Juventus' Serie A clash against Spezia on Sunday. (ANI)

